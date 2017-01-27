2017 Philly Auto Show Highlights Hollywood Classics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Today is the first day of the Philadelphia Auto Show.

David Kelleher is chairman of this year’s show sponsored by the Automobile Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia.

Kelleher said when the group was looking to find an entertainment piece for visitors this year, it didn’t have to look very far – nostalgic movies and television.

This year’s special display is called “Hollywood Cars.”

“The ‘Back to the Future’ car, the ‘Ghostbusters’ hearse is here which is a favorite of mine as well. And, the Bat mobile brings you right back to when you were a kid. But, I’m amazed at how many people keep stopping me and saying I can’t wait to see the ‘Dumb and Dumber’ vehicle.”

Kelleher said visitors will be able to get close to some of the specialty vehicles, close enough at least to get a selfie to preserve the special moment.

The show’s run continues through Sunday, Feb. 5.