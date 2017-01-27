2017 Manayunk Bike Race Cancelled

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia famous Manayunk bike race will not happen this summer for the first time since 1985.

The official website says the race will “take a break” due to a lack of funding.

“The decision did not come easy for the City of Philadelphia,” said Director Robin Morton. “We’ve been moving forward with plans for the race and changes to the course for months. We are keeping our hopes high for PICC to return next year.”

The iconic race, which goes from the Philadelphia Museum of Art down Kelly Drive to Manayunk, typically sees thousands of folks enjoying the event.

The race hopes to continue in 2018.