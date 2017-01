PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If Carson Wentz is the Eagles’ biggest star, his dog Henley might be the second biggest.

Wentz posted this video of his dog Henley wearing a GoPro while playing fetch, on Twitter.

Pulled out my @GoPro and #Karmagrip and put Henley to work! Had some fun along the way! pic.twitter.com/IX3GGOZGtV — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 26, 2017

A couple of folks used the video to take a jab at underachieving Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

