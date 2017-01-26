GOP RETREAT LATEST: Trump Addresses GOP Retreat | Several Hundred Protesters Take To StreetsRoad Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

Volunteers Span Philadelphia To Count City’s Homeless Population

January 26, 2017 2:56 PM By Cherri Gregg
Filed Under: Cherri Gregg, Philadelphia

by Cherri Gregg

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spanned into every zip code in Philadelphia this morning to figure out how many people are living on the streets.

It’s part of the city’s annual Point in Time count.

The Point in Time count is performed each year in cities across America, it’s when volunteers count the number of people living in spaces not fit for human habitation.

“Sometimes it’s around police stations, transit stations, under bridges,” said Liz Hersh, Director of the Office of Homeless Services for the city.

She says 250 volunteers began working around 3am. They gave out care packages and surveyed those living on the street.

And while the final numbers won’t be available until the spring, Hersh says there is a trend.

“We know that the opiate crisis is having an impact. We are seeing a higher number of people who are experiencing addiction problems,” she said.

In 2016, the city’s PIT count found 705 people living on the streets; that’s up from 670 in 2015.

Last year, about 5,400 people were living in emergency, transitional, or safe haven housing.

More from Cherri Gregg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia