Vineland Police: Parents Charged After Baby Suffers Serious Injuries Due to Shaking

January 26, 2017 7:16 AM
Filed Under: Child Abuse, Vineland Police Department

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS)—Two parents are facing charges after authorities in South Jersey say a baby suffered life-threatening injuries due to forceful shaking.

On January 10, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the Al DuPont Hospital in Delaware due to a suspected case of child abuse.

Hospital officials say the 1-year-old in their care suffered abusive head trauma from what is called “Shaken Baby Syndrome”.

Now, the parents of the baby are facing charges.

Enrique R. Rivera, of Vineland was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, and one count of child neglect.

Maria C. Sanchez, of Vineland, was charged with one count of child neglect.

The current condition of the 1-year-old is unknown at this time.

