Trump: ‘The Hour Of Justice For The American Worker Has Arrived’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — President Donald Trump reiterated his tough stance on Mexico during his address before the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Trump told GOP lawmakers gathered at the Loews Hotel that he is ordering the immediate construction of the border wall, putting an end to catch-and-release and immediate removal of immigrants who have committed crimes.

Trump added that his administration will be “cracking down on sanctuary cities.” Philadelphia is a sanctuary city.

“The hour of justice for the American worker has arrived,” Trump said. “Border security is a serious, serious national issue and problem.”

The president continued, “A lack of security poses a substantial threat to the sovereignty and safety of the United States and its citizens.”

Trump stated that he and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto agreed to cancel their meeting next week.

“To that end, the president of Mexico and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week,” Trump said. “Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless and I want to go a different route. We have no choice.”

Trump continued to insist that U.S. taxpayers will not pay for the wall, despite Mexico insisting they won’t either.

During his speech, Trump touted an ambitious legislative agenda by repealing the Affordable Care Act, a tax reform bill, and protecting the “integrity of the ballot box.”

“It’s time that somebody fought for our country and didn’t let anyone take advantage of us anymore,” Trump said.

Trump called it “the dawn of a new era of American independence,” adding that it’s going to be the “busiest Congress in decades.”

Trump’s midday remarks come a day after he began overhauling the nation’s immigration rules and moved to jumpstart construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

He also ordered cuts Wednesday in federal grants for “sanctuary cities,” which shield some immigrants from federal law enforcement, and increases in the number of border patrol agents and immigration officers.

Trump’s moves to restrict immigration caused immediate friction with Mexico, prompting Pena Nieto to cancel a trip to Washington next week for his first meeting with the new president. It was a remarkable move by an ally and neighbor.

The White House sought to avoid making too much of Pena Nieto’s decision. Spokesman Sean Spicer said the White House would keep the lines of communication open in hopes of scheduling a future meeting.

After returning to the White House, Trump planned to sign an executive action commissioning a probe of widespread voter fraud, Spicer said. Additional actions are planned for Friday, too, but Spicer said decisions were still to be made on exactly what Trump would sign.

The president is also expected to take steps, possibly as soon as this week, to restrict the flow of refugees into the United States. And he is considering plans to negotiate individual trade deals with the countries that have signed onto the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact. Trump took steps earlier in the week to withdraw the U.S. from TPP, which he said puts American workers at a disadvantage.

The White House had said Trump would also meet Thursday afternoon with Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas. The meeting with Hatch, who is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, has been rescheduled, the White House said.

Getting to Philadelphia meant that Trump took his first flight aboard Air Force One. He flew to Washington for the inauguration on one of the U.S. government’s familiar blue and white planes. But aircraft only use the call sign “Air Force One” when the president is on board.

He also flew in the presidential helicopter, Marine One, to Joint Base Andrews, where the airplane is parked.

Trump saluted as he walked off the helicopter and chatted with an Air Force officer who walked him to the steps of Air Force One. He walked up the steps slowly but did not turn around and wave as presidents often do.

