The Answer To An ‘Age-Old’ Question

January 26, 2017 3:15 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search for the Fountain of Youth is the subject of numerous books and articles. Today the search continues, but not on a boat or a safari; it happens mostly in the laboratory. But what makes us age?

We have learned a lot thanks to science research. A part of the cell called the mitochondria plays a key role. You may remember from your high school years that the mitochondria has been called the power-pack of the cell — its job is to provide energy. We now believe that it may have another function. It could help to cause a decline in muscle mass, hearing loss, and other aspects of aging.

It seems mitochondria has its own DNA that works differently than the DNA of the nucleus of the cell. And this mitochondrial DNA has more mutations than regular DNA. As we age, the mutations in the mitochondria worsen. The hope is that someday we might be able to have an impact on reducing these mutations or at least slowing the process down.

