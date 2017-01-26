GOP RETREAT LATEST: Trump Addresses GOP Retreat | Several Hundred Protesters Take To Streets | PHOTOSRoad Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

Sixers To Celebrate Chinese New Year Friday Against Rockets

January 26, 2017 9:22 PM By Ray Boyd
Filed Under: nba, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chinese New Year 2017 is this weekend and the Sixers will be celebrating the occasion on Friday night when they host James Harden and the Houston Rockets in a nationally televised match up.

The team will don special Chinese New Year shooting shirts and the game will be broadcasts live in China.

Joel Embiid Not Named To NBA All-Star Game

The game will be the second annual celebration for the Sixers and it will be the beginning of the leagues two-week long Chinese New Year celebration. The league has a stellar fan base in China and for two weeks, the teams will honor the country and the league’s largest international fan base.

On Friday night, Sixers legend Allen Iverson will be in attendance to ring the bell before the game begins. There will also be a halftime performance by the Penn Chinese Dance Club.

2017 is the year of the rooster and the Sixers say that Nik Stauskas is one of 18 NBA players born in the year of the rooster.

Sixers Are A ‘Thing’ Again As ‘The Process’ Finally Pays Off

The Sixers will enter the game riding a 2-game win streak and they expect the return of Joel Embiid.

More from Ray Boyd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia