Sixers To Celebrate Chinese New Year Friday Against Rockets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chinese New Year 2017 is this weekend and the Sixers will be celebrating the occasion on Friday night when they host James Harden and the Houston Rockets in a nationally televised match up.

The team will don special Chinese New Year shooting shirts and the game will be broadcasts live in China.

The game will be the second annual celebration for the Sixers and it will be the beginning of the leagues two-week long Chinese New Year celebration. The league has a stellar fan base in China and for two weeks, the teams will honor the country and the league’s largest international fan base.

On Friday night, Sixers legend Allen Iverson will be in attendance to ring the bell before the game begins. There will also be a halftime performance by the Penn Chinese Dance Club.

2017 is the year of the rooster and the Sixers say that Nik Stauskas is one of 18 NBA players born in the year of the rooster.

The Sixers will enter the game riding a 2-game win streak and they expect the return of Joel Embiid.