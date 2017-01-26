Rutgers With Most Active Players In Super Bowl 51

GOP RETREAT LATEST: President Trump Visits Philly | Road Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

January 26, 2017 8:34 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Super Bowl 51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No university has more former players in this year’s Super Bowl than…Rutgers.

Seriously.

Rutgers, with five players, is tied with Alabama for the most players represented in Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

Four of the former Scarlet Knights are on the Patriots’ roster: DB Duron Harmon, S Devin McCourty, CB Logan Ryan, and LB Jonathan Freeny (injured reserve). Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu is the fifth Rutgers player in the big game.

Falcons WR Julio Jones, Falcons LB Courtney Upshaw, Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower, and Patriots CB Cyrus Jones are the former Crimson Tide player on active rosters. Pats WR DeAndrew White is the fifth Alabama player in the game, but he’s on the practice squad.

Here is the full list of schools that have multiple players in the Super Bowl, via CBSSports.com:

Alabama – 5
Rutgers – 5
LSU – 4
Stanford – 4
Auburn – 3
Georgia – 3
Virginia – 3
Washington – 3
Arizona – 2
Boston College – 2
Clemson – 2
Connecticut – 2
Florida – 2
Florida State – 2
Georgia Tech – 2
Houston – 2
Iowa – 2
Michigan – 2
Minnesota – 2
NC State – 2
Oklahoma – 2
Oregon – 2
Oregon State – 2
Pittsburgh – 2
Purdue – 2
San Jose State – 2
South Dakota – 2
Texas A&M – 2
Texas Tech – 2
UCLA – 2
Utah – 2

 

