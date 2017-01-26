GOP RETREAT LATEST: President Trump Visits Philly | Road Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

Rockets Coach D’Antoni: ‘We Won, Going With Alternative Fact Thing’

January 26, 2017 9:34 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni took a page out of President Donald Trump’s book.

When asked about his team’s recent stretch of just three wins over their last eight games, D’Antonio just went “with that alternative fact thing.”

The Rockets head to Philadelphia for a Friday night ESPN game with the red hot 76ers.

The Sixers have won five of their last six, 10 of their last 13, and six straight at home. The Rockets have lost two in a row and three of their last four. D’Antoni spent six months as an associate coach with the Sixers last winter, before taking the head coaching position with the Rockets.

Sixers star rookie Joel Embiid, who missed the last two games, is expected to play.

