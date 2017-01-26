Rockets Coach D’Antoni: ‘We Won, Going With Alternative Fact Thing’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni took a page out of President Donald Trump’s book.

When asked about his team’s recent stretch of just three wins over their last eight games, D’Antonio just went “with that alternative fact thing.”

D'Antoni, asked about Rockets going 3-5 past few weeks: "Actually we won all those games. I'm going with that alternative fact thing." — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 25, 2017

The Rockets head to Philadelphia for a Friday night ESPN game with the red hot 76ers.

The Sixers have won five of their last six, 10 of their last 13, and six straight at home. The Rockets have lost two in a row and three of their last four. D’Antoni spent six months as an associate coach with the Sixers last winter, before taking the head coaching position with the Rockets.

Sixers star rookie Joel Embiid, who missed the last two games, is expected to play.