Demonstrators Gathering In Philly To Protest Trump, Republicans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Demonstrators are gathering in Center City to protest President Donald Trump and the Republican congressional retreat.
Traffic Restrictions In Philadelphia for Trump Visit
Trump is expected to address the retreat around noon.
KYW Newsradio’s Tim Jimenez reports protesters are staking out their ground at 13th and Market Streets.
Demonstrators are taking to the streets to protest several different issues – immigration rights, health care, and LGBT rights, among others.
The congressional delegation is staying at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel on 12th and Market Streets through Friday.