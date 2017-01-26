Demonstrators Gathering In Philly To Protest Trump, Republicans

GOP RETREAT LATEST: Watch LivePresident Trump Visits Philly | Road Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

January 26, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Philly protests, Republican retreat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Demonstrators are gathering in Center City to protest President Donald Trump and the Republican congressional retreat.

Trump is expected to address the retreat around noon.

KYW Newsradio’s Tim Jimenez reports protesters are staking out their ground at 13th and Market Streets.

Demonstrators are taking to the streets to protest several different issues – immigration rights, health care, and LGBT rights, among others.

The congressional delegation is staying at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel on 12th and Market Streets through Friday.

