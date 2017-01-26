Philly Police Cars Vandalized, Cops Block Anti-Trump Protesters Outside Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters continued on Thursday night following President Donald Trump’s visit to Philadelphia to address the GOP Retreat.

Although President Trump departed the city hours earlier, protests continued.

By 10:00 p.m., the protests had died down, but a police presence remained in Center City as some protesters still remained.

Anti-Trump, Philly GOP Retreat Protests Continue During Evening Rush

During the night, the day long demonstrations did take a destructive turn when three police vehicles were vandalized with spray paint while parked on 13th and Arch.

Also, police stood watch in front of the Wawa on Broad and Walnut when they were confronted by a group. A sign appeared to have been thrown and was confiscated. This all occurred following President Trump’s visit to the GOP Retreat taking place at the Loews Hotel.

About 3,000 protesters took to the streets during the day to express opposition to the new administration.

Despite tension, peace was generally kept. Promises were made though to take to the streets again on Friday.

Trump Outlines Plans to GOP

One ticket for a civil violation was given out, but no arrests were made.