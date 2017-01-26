Phillies’ Mickey Moniak Ranked No. 6 OF Prospect For 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is only one 18-year-old in MLB Pipeline’s top 10 outfield prospects for 2017, and that’s the Phillies No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak.

Moniak, who turns 19 in May, was ranked as the No. 6 outfield prospect by MLB Pipeline.

“Moniak has considerable tools that should excite Phillies fans.” MLB Pipeline wrote. “He can flat-out rake, making consistent hard contact from the left side of the plate.

Moniak was given above-average grades of 60 for hitting and fielding, while receiving a 55 overall score.

Moniak joins shortstop J.P. Crawford, catcher Jorge Alfaro, first baseman Rhys Hoskins, and second baseman Scott Kinergy as Phillies’ prospects ranked in the top-10 at their respective position, by MLB Pipeline.