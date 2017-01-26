News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 26

Chris discussed the death of Mary Tyler Moore, Donald Trump issuing a series of executive orders and Fox 29 suspending Mike Jerrick for cursing on the air. He spoke with Salewa Ogunmefun, from One Pennsylvania, who are protesting Republicans in Philadelphia today, author Ann McElhinney about her book, Gosnell and Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey about the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia.
6:00 Mary Tyler Moore died yesterday at 80.
6:18 Donald Trump issued a series of executive orders related to immigration yesterday.
6:35 What’s Trending: Dan Aykroyd, Brent Musberger, Ted Cruz
7:00 Comedian Jim Gaffigan talked about performing before the Pope in Philadelphia with Stephen Colbert.
7:08 Mike Jerrick was suspended at Fox 29 for cursing while discussing Kellyanne Conway.
7:20 Chris speaks with Salewa Ogunmefun from One Pennsylvania, who are protesting Republicans in Philadelphia today.
8:20 Chris speaks to author Ann McElhinney about her book, Gosnell.
8:35 What’s Trending: Gail King, Madonna, Airpods
8:50 Chris talks with Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey about the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia.