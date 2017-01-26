GOP RETREAT LATEST: President Trump Visits Philly | Road Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 26

January 26, 2017 8:46 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Airpods, Ann McElhinney, Brent Musberger, Chris Stigall, Dan Aykroyd, Donald Trump, Gail King, Gosnell, Jim Gaffigan, Kellyanne Conway, Madonna, Mary Tyler Moore, Mike Jerrick, One Pennsylvania, Salewa Ogunmefun, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Ted Cruz, What's Trending

Chris discussed the death of Mary Tyler Moore, Donald Trump issuing a series of executive orders and Fox 29 suspending Mike Jerrick for cursing on the air. He spoke with Salewa Ogunmefun, from One Pennsylvania, who are protesting Republicans in Philadelphia today, author Ann McElhinney about her book, Gosnell and Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey about the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia.

6:00 Mary Tyler Moore died yesterday at 80.

6:18 Donald Trump issued a series of executive orders related to immigration yesterday.

6:35 What’s Trending: Dan Aykroyd, Brent Musberger, Ted Cruz

7:00 Comedian Jim Gaffigan talked about performing before the Pope in Philadelphia with Stephen Colbert.

7:08 Mike Jerrick was suspended at Fox 29 for cursing while discussing Kellyanne Conway.

7:20 Chris speaks with Salewa Ogunmefun from One Pennsylvania, who are protesting Republicans in Philadelphia today.

8:20 Chris speaks to author Ann McElhinney about her book, Gosnell.

8:35 What’s Trending: Gail King, Madonna, Airpods

8:50 Chris talks with Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey about the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia.

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia