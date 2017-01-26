GOP RETREAT LATEST: Watch: Trump Addresses Retreat | Trump Visits Philly | Road Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

Mexico’s President Says He Will Not Attend Scheduled Meeting With President Trump

January 26, 2017 12:10 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — The President of Mexico says he will not be attending a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump next week.

President Enrique Peña Nieto said Wednesday his country “will not pay for any wall,” defying the claims President Donald Trump has made.

“Mexico does not believe in walls. I’ve said time again; Mexico will not pay for any wall,” he said in a video statement posted to Twitter.

Thursday morning, President Trump took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the comments.

  1. hocuspocus13 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    COWARD

