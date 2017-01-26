Mexico’s President Says He Will Not Attend Scheduled Meeting With President Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — The President of Mexico says he will not be attending a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump next week.

Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

Mexico’s Pres: “This morning we have informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the @POTUS — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 26, 2017

President Enrique Peña Nieto said Wednesday his country “will not pay for any wall,” defying the claims President Donald Trump has made.

“Mexico does not believe in walls. I’ve said time again; Mexico will not pay for any wall,” he said in a video statement posted to Twitter.

Thursday morning, President Trump took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the comments.

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017