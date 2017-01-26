GOP RETREAT LATEST: Trump Addresses GOP Retreat | Several Hundred Protesters Take To Streets | PHOTOSRoad Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

Lackawanna County Priest Apologizes For ‘Fat Women’ Meme

January 26, 2017 8:27 PM

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Lackawanna County priest is apologizing after sharing a meme mocking “fat women,” who participated in Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington D.C.

Trump Wants 20% Tax On Imports From Mexico To Pay For Wall

Reverend Patrick McDowell said that he impulsively shared the meme showing overweight marchers with the caption “In one day, Trump got more fat women walking then Michelle Obama did in eight years.”

The 74-year-old said that at 5’6″ and 230 pounds, he was in no position to criticize people who are overweight.

