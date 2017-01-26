Lackawanna County Priest Apologizes For ‘Fat Women’ Meme

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Lackawanna County priest is apologizing after sharing a meme mocking “fat women,” who participated in Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington D.C.
Reverend Patrick McDowell said that he impulsively shared the meme showing overweight marchers with the caption “In one day, Trump got more fat women walking then Michelle Obama did in eight years.”
The 74-year-old said that at 5’6″ and 230 pounds, he was in no position to criticize people who are overweight.