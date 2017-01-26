Joel Embiid Not Named To NBA All-Star Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The reserves for the 2017 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday night and Sixers rookie center Joel Embiid has been left off the roster.

Embiid is having a stellar rookie campaign and is already putting up numbers that have some speculating that he already falls among the best centers in the NBA. His performance has earned him a spot on the World Team for this year’s Rising Stars Challenge, a team that he will play on alongside fellow rookie Dario Saric.

On the season, Embiid is averaging 19.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.1 assists all in just 25.3 minutes per game. He is also shooting 34.8 percent from beyond the arc and an impressive 77.7 percent from the free throw line.

His proclamation that the Sixers were thinking playoffs seems to have been the catalyst for the Sixers’ resurgence.

The Eastern Conference Reserves are ready to perform on the big stage in NOLA! #NBAAllStar 🎶 pic.twitter.com/zXHOyuLWAs — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 27, 2017

The players named to the Easter Conference bench were Kevin Love, John Wall, Paul George, Paul Millsap, Isaiah Thomas, Kyle Lowry and Kemba Walker.