How GOP Retreat Security Is Impacting Philly Businesses

January 26, 2017 4:57 PM By Hadas Kuznits
Philadelphia

by Hadas Kuznits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the GOP retreat taking place in the heart of Center City, how is all the security impacting business during Center City District Restaurant Week?

Sarah Levitsky, with Reading Terminal Market, says there’s a mixture of pedestrian and road closures near the area of the Loews Hotel across the street.

“So it is impacting the ease with which you can access the market,” she said.

She says while the market is open during normal hours, it’s been much less crowded than usual.

“I think people think they can’t get to us,” Levitsky said.

Over at 13th and Walnut Streets, Spencer Phillips, owner of Scoop De Ville, says road closures are part of doing business in Center City.

“We get road closures all the time so yeah, I mean, we’re pretty used to the road closures; it definitely affects traffic,” he said.

But does it affect business?

“It definitely affects it, it’s hard to put an exact number on how much it affects business; but without a doubt, the less people that are driving down Walnut Street and seeing us and being able to park on Walnut Street when they close the parking spots, the definitely affects things,” said Phillips.

As for his thoughts about those who have made restaurant reservations during the GOP retreat?

“I still would expect that it would be a pretty good draw for restaurant week,” Phillips said.

