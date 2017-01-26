GOP RETREAT LATEST: Trump Addresses GOP Retreat | Several Hundred Protesters Take To StreetsRoad Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

Horsham To Receive $10 Million To Fight Water Pollution

January 26, 2017 3:12 PM By Jim Melwert
Filed Under: Jim Melwert, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

by Jim Melwert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Horsham Township is getting $10 million from the state to help in the ongoing battle against water tainted by chemicals used in fire-fighting foam at the former naval air base.

The $10 million from PennVest, Pennsylvania’s infrastructure investment authority, will go towards installing filters to remove detectable levels of PFCs from drinking water.

PA State Rep Todd Stephens says the fight goes on.

“We continue to work to find ways to force the fed government to fulfill their obligations to our community. Our rate-payers are paying higher rates right now because the fed government refuses to pay to completely remediate this pollution,” he said.

Stephens, along with other state and township officials, continue to argue that the federal government should foot the bill to remove the chemicals, and also to fund blood tests for residents. That request has been denied.

The military has funded remediation for wells with PFC levels over the EPA’s recommended limit.

More from Jim Melwert
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia