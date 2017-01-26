Horsham To Receive $10 Million To Fight Water Pollution

by Jim Melwert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Horsham Township is getting $10 million from the state to help in the ongoing battle against water tainted by chemicals used in fire-fighting foam at the former naval air base.

The $10 million from PennVest, Pennsylvania’s infrastructure investment authority, will go towards installing filters to remove detectable levels of PFCs from drinking water.

PA State Rep Todd Stephens says the fight goes on.

“We continue to work to find ways to force the fed government to fulfill their obligations to our community. Our rate-payers are paying higher rates right now because the fed government refuses to pay to completely remediate this pollution,” he said.

Stephens, along with other state and township officials, continue to argue that the federal government should foot the bill to remove the chemicals, and also to fund blood tests for residents. That request has been denied.

The military has funded remediation for wells with PFC levels over the EPA’s recommended limit.