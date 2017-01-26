GOP RETREAT LATEST: President Trump Visits Philly | Road Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

High Stakes Drama As Defense Gives Final Closing Argument At Market St. Collapse Civil Trial

January 26, 2017 8:54 AM By Steve Tawa
Filed Under: Civil Trial, Market Street Building Collapse, Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was high drama during and after the final defense closing argument at the civil trial that may determine financial liability after the 2013 deadly Market Street building collapse.

The courtroom was jammed to view a clash of legal titans, as legendary defense attorney Richard Sprague faced off against renowned plaintiffs attorney Robert Mongeluzzi.

Sprague delivered his closing argument on behalf of building owner Richard Basciano, asking jurors “do plaintiffs really want justice? No way. They blame everyone and revenge can blind you.”

The 91-year-old Sprague told jurors they just watched a four-and-a-half month long Broadway production during which top-notch lawyers – a nod to opposing council – were actors, in his words, “including me.”

Mongeluzzi, who delivered a blistering plaintiff’s final rebuttal, responded “do not confuse theatrics with passion, the victims and the family want justice.”

Mongeluzzi says Basciano and the Salvation Army spent hundreds of thousands of dollars each on their expert witnesses to protect them in court but neither did anything to protect workers and shoppers killed and injured in the thrift store.

Earlier, while standing at the front of the jury box, Salvation Army lawyer Jack Snyder asked jurors: “How is it that after the collapse this charity got dragged into the civil litigation?” He turned quickly around and pointed to opposing council representing plaintiffs. Snyder told jurors “it’s because a bunch of lawyers got involved.” There are about 25 in the courtroom.

Snyder says the Salvation Army had nothing to do with the demolition going on next door to its thrift store. Another defense lawyer trying to shield architect Plato Marinakos from liability told jurors “he was an advisor not a decision maker.” Neil Clain said Marinakos was not knowledgeable about demoition techniques, and it was the demo contractor Griffin Campbell who determined the “means and methods” of demolition.

The 4 1/2 month-long case resumes on Monday, when the judge will charge the jury on points of law.

More from Steve Tawa
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia