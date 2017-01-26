Flyers Host Toronto In Final Game Before Break

GOP RETREAT LATEST: Trump Addresses GOP Retreat | Several Hundred Protesters Take To Streets | PHOTOSRoad Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

January 26, 2017 4:17 PM By Matt Leon
Filed Under: Flyers, Philadelphia

by Matt Leon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will look to go into the NHL All-Star Break with some momentum as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Philadelphia has won its last two games. A 3-2 overtime victory on the road against the New York Islanders on Sunday was followed up last night with a 2-0 shutout win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Steve Mason made 34 saves in net in the win while Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek scored third-period goals.

The Flyers have 54 points this season thanks to a 24-19-6 record and they are currently holding down the final wildcard playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto comes to town also looking for a third straight win and the Maple Leafs also played last night and they also won by shutout, taking care of Detroit, 4-0. Toronto has 55 points (23-14-9) and that has them in third place in the Atlantic Division.

The Flyers and Maple Leafs have already played once this season. On November 11th, the Flyers lost in Toronto, 6-3.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Dave Isaac of the Courier Post about tonight’s match-up:

