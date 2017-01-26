Dom Show Notes 1.26.17

9:00-Mayor Kenney speaking out against President Trump’s plans for Sanctuary Cities.
9:20-President Trump giving his first interview with David Muir.
10:00-Erin Kramer, Executive Director of One PA, joined discussing the protests taking place today in Philadelphia.
10:20-Mary Tyler Moore passes away at 80.
10:45-Overrated, underrated.
11:00-DNC candidate, Sally Boynton Brown, joined discussing the election for the next head of the DNC.
11:35-Censoring of a famous play, “ragtime” for vulgar language.