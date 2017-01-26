GOP RETREAT LATEST: Watch LivePresident Trump Visits Philly | Road Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

Dom Show Notes 1.26.17

January 26, 2017 11:06 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Mayor Kenney speaking out against President Trump’s plans for Sanctuary Cities. 

9:20-President Trump giving his first interview with David Muir.

10:00-Erin Kramer, Executive Director of One PA, joined discussing the protests taking place today in Philadelphia.

10:20-Mary Tyler Moore passes away at 80.

10:45-Overrated, underrated.

11:00-DNC candidate, Sally Boynton Brown, joined discussing the election for the next head of the DNC.

11:35-Censoring of a famous play, “ragtime” for vulgar language. 

