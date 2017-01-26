GOP RETREAT LATEST: Trump Addresses GOP Retreat | Several Hundred Protesters Take To StreetsRoad Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

DNC Chair Candidate Responds To Criticism Of Controversial Statement

January 26, 2017 3:10 PM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: DNC, Dom Giordano, politics, Sally Boynton Brown, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sally Boynton Brown, a candidate to become the next Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, spoke with Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT to respond to criticism she received earlier this week after saying that her ‘job was to shut other white people down’ at a candidate forum, saying she meant to convey her support to a dialogue where all voices have equal footing.

 

“I think that it’s incredibly powerful, which is the reason that I spoke this truth in the first place, to have people of white privilege checking other people who don’t realize that they have that privilege and having a conversation as a community amongst each other about what that means. That really was the whole purpose of my statement was to say, we, as white people, need to be allies and need to make sure that we have our people of color’s back and are making sure that their voices are getting listened to and that they’re getting to make decisions when it come the issues that effect them.”

Brown stated he goal is to empower as many people as possible, regardless of their racial status or political views.

“[I]t’s really important that when we look at context, we realize that this was a democracy and color forum to have a conversation with people of color in our party, specifically about how we give more equity inside the Democratic party to people of color. So, that’s the context that’s actually happening in here. I fully support everybody’s First Amendment rights. My whole goal is to give power back to people, all people, Republicans, Democrats, Americans, I think, are yearning for more engagement and more power in our country. That’s really important.”

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia