British Prime Minister Meets With Republicans Gathered In Philly

by Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The British Prime Minister began her two-day visit to the U.S. here in Philadelphia, meeting with congressional Republicans during their joint retreat in Center City.

Direct from #10 Downing Street, British Prime Minister Theresa May compared President Trump’s election with the Brexit referendum.

“So as we rediscover our confidence together, as you renew your nation just as we renew ours, we have the opportunity, indeed the responsibility, to renew the special relationship for this new age. We have the opportunity to lead, together, again,” May said.

In July, she replaced David Cameron, who resigned as PM after British voters decided that the UK should exit the European Union.

The UK referendum result was 52% Leave, 48% Remain.

She also told Republican leaders “I speak to you not just as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, but as a fellow Conservative who believes in the same principles that underpin the agenda of your Party.”

May is keen to forging a US/UK Free Trade Agreement in the coming months.

“A new trade deal between Britain and America must work for both sides and serve both of our national interests,” said May.

She also spoke about the need to take on and defeat terrorism, while being “careful to distinguish between an extreme and hateful ideology, and the peaceful religion of Islam.”

When it comes to Russia, she finds it wise to turn to the example of President Reagan, who during his negotiations with his opposite number, Mikhail Gorbachev, used to abide by the adage “trust, but verify.”

“With President Putin, my advice is ‘engage, but beware,'” May said.

May will meet President Trump, in his first face-to-face meeting with a world leader, during her state visit to Washington on Friday.

And, she comes bearing gifts, including a quaich (pronounced: quake), a Scottish 16th century cup originating in the Highlands. President Trump’s mother was Scottish.