Brazen Robber Attacks Woman Closing Philly Business

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police are on the hunt for a brazen robber who attacked a woman closing her business last week in Philadelphia.

It happened on January 19 around 5:30 p.m. at the Gold Star Alterations located in the 6700 block of Elmwood Ave.

Police say the 60-year-old woman was attempting to close the store when a man walked in and demanded money.

During the violet encounter, police say the suspect strikes her multiple times in the face and midsection before stealing $100 from the cash register.

The suspect is described as a black man, 6’2”, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white circle patch on left chest area and “ACT 67” on the back, black pants, tan construction boots, black mask, purple latex gloves and armed with a handgun.

The woman was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where she was treating for head injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.