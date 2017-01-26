Author: Not Enough Focus On Crimes Of Kermit Gosnell

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Ann McElhinney, author of the new book, Gosnell, discussed the case of the Philadelphia abortion doctor convicted in 2013 of killing murdering three babies and the involuntary manslaughter of a patient, telling Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, that not enough focus was given to this case.

“The whole country knows who Michael Brown is. Michael Brown, who robbed a store and then tried to beat a police officer to death, but he’s a household name and, somehow, is memorialized in flowery terms when Semika Shaw, one of your own, died after a botched abortion at Gosnell’s clinic, a 22-year-old black woman. No one knows who she is. Karnamaya Mongar, a refugee, who died there as well, 41-years-old. No one knows their names. These are real victims of an incredible crime.”

She said this project is intended to recognize Kermit Gosnell’s victims and those who finally put a stop to it.

“It was important that all these stories were told, the death of Baby Boy A, born the twelve of July, 2008. Died the same day, but lived and was so significant in his life, as he struggled to live and tried to come together in a shoe box that he’d been thrown into that three of the people working in the awful clinic took a photograph and that photograph ensured, in a lot of ways, that Gosnell went to prison forever.”

McElhinney also blames the inaction of government bureaucrats to investigate and stop what was happening at his clinic.

“The Republican governor, Tom Ridge, who said, when he was elected, hands off those abortion clinics. That was doomsday, really. Seventreen years then passed…where no one crossed the threshold of this hell hole, where anyone who walked in had seen the dog, the cat feces, bloodstained furniture, severed feet of babies in jars. Anybody could’ve walked in and seen that. But the Department of Health in Harrisburg…here’s the people who, 17 years, two women died, Samika Shaw, 22 years old, Karnamaya Mongar, 41-years old, they died. Those people in Harrisburg did not get in their cars, did not leave their cushy, pensionable jobs and get in their cars to come out and investigate.”

