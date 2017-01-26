Atlantic City Pushing To Ban Release Of Helium Balloons

GOP RETREAT LATEST: Trump Addresses GOP Retreat | Several Hundred Protesters Take To StreetsRoad Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

January 26, 2017 2:30 PM By Justin Udo
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Jersey Shore, Justin Udo, New Jersey

by Justin Udo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A popular Jersey Shore town moves closer to banning balloon releases, with the hopes of protecting its marine life.

In a first vote of 9-0, the Atlantic City City Council moved to ban the intentional release of helium balloons and to charge a $500 fine to those who violate the ordinance.

“It’s a simple way for city council to protect the ocean and help to keep the beaches clean,” said Beth Kwart with the Surfrider Foundation, the group pushing for the helium balloon release ban in Atlantic City.

She says balloons pollute the marine environment and often times animals like sea turtles and whales eat them, mistaking the discarded debris for food.

“It’s not something that’s targeting people who accidentally let go of a balloon, or are using balloons responsibly, such as using them with a weight to make sure that they don’t become released into the air,” Kwart explained.

The cities of Margate and Longport have already passed ordinances banning the release of helium balloons.

A final vote to pass the ordinance in Atlantic City is scheduled for February.

