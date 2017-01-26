Engineer Suing Amtrak Over Philly Derailment, Says Projectiles Hit Train Before Deadly Crash

GOP RETREAT LATEST: Trump Addresses GOP Retreat | Several Hundred Protesters Take To Streets | PHOTOSRoad Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

January 26, 2017 6:18 PM
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Amtrak engineer involved in a deadly crash in Philadelphia has sued Amtrak, saying it failed to address reports that people were throwing projectiles at trains. Brandon Bostian says he was left disoriented or unconscious when something struck his train before the May 2015 crash.

Federal investigators came to a different conclusion: that Bostian’s train wasn’t hit.

They concluded Bostian instead was distracted over reports that a nearby train was struck and lost track of where he was. He accelerated to 106 mph as he approached a 50 mph curve.

Amtrak has paid $265 million over claims filed on behalf of the eight people killed and more than 200 injured.

Bostian says he suffered physical and psychological injuries that make it difficult for him to work. He is seeking more than $50,000.

