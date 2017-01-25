NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 01.25.17

January 25, 2017 5:59 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- President Trump has announced the US will begin construction on a boarder wall in the coming months.

3:10pm- Thanks to a ‘Trump Bump’ following the election, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has hit 20k for the first time in its history. 

3:15pm- U.S. Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn from the 7th District of Tennessee calls in to talk about the GOP retreat in Philadelphia. 

3:25pm- Former DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz suggested that Donald Trump is questioning the legitimacy of his own election. 

4pm- White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says the Trump administration will cease funding of sanctuary cities.

4:10pm- During an interview with ‘World News Tonight’, President Trump insisted that Mexico will pay for the boarder wall.

4:15pm- Mary Tyler Moore dies at age 80.

4:20pm- Joss Whedon, director of ‘The Avengers’, called Ivanka Trump a dog.

4:35pm- Mayor Kenney is mandating bias training for all bars located in Philadelphia’s “Gayborhood.”

5pm- Fox Buisness Channel’s Maria Bartiromo joins the show to talk about the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting 20,000 for the first time in its history.

5:30pm- Librarian shuts down Trump protest.

