Zeoli Show Log 01.25.17

3pm- President Trump has announced the US will begin construction on a boarder wall in the coming months.
3:10pm- Thanks to a ‘Trump Bump’ following the election, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has hit 20k for the first time in its history.
3:15pm- U.S. Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn from the 7th District of Tennessee calls in to talk about the GOP retreat in Philadelphia.
3:25pm- Former DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz suggested that Donald Trump is questioning the legitimacy of his own election.
4pm- White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says the Trump administration will cease funding of sanctuary cities.
4:10pm- During an interview with ‘World News Tonight’, President Trump insisted that Mexico will pay for the boarder wall.
4:15pm- Mary Tyler Moore dies at age 80.
4:20pm- Joss Whedon, director of ‘The Avengers’, called Ivanka Trump a dog.
4:35pm- Mayor Kenney is mandating bias training for all bars located in Philadelphia’s “Gayborhood.”
5pm- Fox Buisness Channel’s Maria Bartiromo joins the show to talk about the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting 20,000 for the first time in its history.