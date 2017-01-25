Young Red Panda Goes Missing From Virginia Zoo

January 25, 2017 11:28 AM By Kristina Dougherty
Filed Under: Missing, Red Panda, Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (CBS) — The Virginia Zoo says a young Red panda has gone missing from her habitat at the zoo.

Officials say 19-month-old Sunny was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Workers went to check on the Red panda Tuesday morning and found she was not in her enclosure. Immediately, they began searching the zoo grounds.

The staff says the are hopeful Sunny is still on the property, but in the event she wandered off and is spotted, the public should call or text the Virginia Zoo hotline at 757-777-7899.

The Zoo says Red pandas are generally not considered aggressive, but like any wild animal their behavior can be unpredictable, so if anyone finds Sunny he or she should not try to touch, feed, or capture her themselves.

Officials say Sunny came to the Virginia Zoo in May 2016 from Front Royal, the Smithsonian’s Conservation Biology Institute.

More from Kristina Dougherty
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia