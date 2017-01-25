Young Red Panda Goes Missing From Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (CBS) — The Virginia Zoo says a young Red panda has gone missing from her habitat at the zoo.

Officials say 19-month-old Sunny was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Workers went to check on the Red panda Tuesday morning and found she was not in her enclosure. Immediately, they began searching the zoo grounds.

The staff says the are hopeful Sunny is still on the property, but in the event she wandered off and is spotted, the public should call or text the Virginia Zoo hotline at 757-777-7899.

The Zoo says Red pandas are generally not considered aggressive, but like any wild animal their behavior can be unpredictable, so if anyone finds Sunny he or she should not try to touch, feed, or capture her themselves.

Officials say Sunny came to the Virginia Zoo in May 2016 from Front Royal, the Smithsonian’s Conservation Biology Institute.