Weather: Sun Sticking Around, But January Chill Will Soon Return

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wednesday, we finally saw the return of sunshine in Philadelphia after a very gray stretch of days in January.

January so far has featured two snow events (with a total of around 4.9″), plus 16 days of precipitation and 2.85″ of rain. In fact, before Wednesday, we only had one sunny day all month long.

But now the pattern is changing.

Wednesday brought sun and temperatures around 15 degrees above average. While the warmth won’t stick around for long, the sun will. We will be closing out the month on a quiet and pleasant note with sunshine expected each day. We do, however, have a cold front passing through Thursday which will knock down the temperatures.

The front Thursday will touch off a few scattered showers in the morning, so it may be a bit of a sluggish morning commute. Then, clouds break for sun, but the winds pick up, gusting to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Behind that front, temperatures will drop back to more seasonable late January levels, but even though you’ll need the coat this weekend, you won’t need the umbrella or snow shovel – high pressure will keep things quiet at least through the middle of next week.