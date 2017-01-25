Ten Digit Dialing Coming To Parts Of South Jersey

BREAKING: Mary Tyler Moore Dies At The Age Of 80 | Celebrities React | Mary Tyler Moore: Through The Years

January 25, 2017 3:12 PM By David Madden
Filed Under: David Madden, KYW Newsradio

TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — For two decades, people in Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania suburbs have had to dial 10 numbers to make a local call. Now it appears much of South Jersey will probably have to do the same.

The 609 area code will run out of numbers by the fall of next year, according to an arm of the Federal Communications Commission known as Neustar, which monitors capacity.

So the administrative process has begun in the state Board of Public Utilities to approve an overlay, with a second area code for all of 609, and towns that share the 856 area code.

Public hearings are planned February 23rd in Trenton on the idea, which, if approved, would be phased in over a 15-month period. Once that’s over, people in the affected area would be required to dial the area code and phone number for any local call.

It’s thought the change will allow for enough phone numbers to serve the area for the next 46 years.

