Suspect Threatens Clerk With Box Cutter During Wawa Robbery

January 25, 2017 11:02 PM

SPRINGFIELD Twp., Pa. (CBS) — Police say that on January 24, around 1:46 a.m., a man walked into a Wawa location and asked the clerk to make him several different sandwiches. Following the request, police say the man attempted to rob the store.

The Wawa is located at 195 Saxer Avenue in Springfield. Authorities say the suspect went behind the counter and began to toss cartons of cigarettes into a pillow case.

The clerk confronted the man, according to police. Officials say the suspect pulled a box cutter out of his pocket and threatened the clerk.

The man then fled the store with the cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 50’s. Police say he is 5’7″ – 5’9″ and between 150 and 170 pounds. He had a beard and was wearing a gray cap, a blue on blue plaid flannel shirt with a dark hood, green and white checkered pants and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Nutley at 610-544-5506.

