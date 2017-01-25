Sixers Are A ‘Thing’ Again As ‘The Process’ Finally Pays Off

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Consider this a public service announcement.

The Sixers are becoming a “thing,” again in Philadelphia. Yeah, I get it…they’ve been hot trash for three years and you’ve tuned them out.

Well, it’s time to tune back in. They’ve won seven out of nine and the excitement is real.

“Very upbeat right now,” said Sixers fan Nyzer Kelsey. “Hasn’t been this way in a long time.”

It’s been a long time since there has been this much excitement about the Sixers. “The energy last night in the building was amazing,” Robert Covington said referring to the team’s comeback win over the L.A. Clippers.

“Them fans were real crazy. Never seen nothing like that,” Nerlens Noel said. T.J. McConnell added, “I thought the crowd was unbelievable.”

After years of being down, The Process is finally paying off. Attendance has climbed.

“The parking lot is packed. There’s a real energy in the stands. The stands are filled to the ceiling,” said 94 WIP’s Jon Ritchie. “Watching these guys, it’s really a lot of fun.”

That fun begins with Joel Embiid, the player who has adopted the nickname “The Process,” based off of Trust The Process, the saying former GM Sam Hinkie used as he stripped the roster and completely started over from the bottom.

Embiid is not only playing like an All-Star, but having a great time doing it and drawing people in. “People are excited about the Sixers and they should be,” said 94 WIP’s Joe DeCamara. “What they are doing right now, they are turning the corner. They aren’t all the way there yet. Ben Simmons hasn’t joined the team yet.”

The Sixers have taken notice of the growth in attention they are receiving. They have had multiple nationally televised games this season. The team also says that they do not remember this kind of demand in decades.

The Sixers also explained that they are No. 1 in growth over the past year in the NBA and they are approaching capacity for every game from now until March.

“City is falling in love with this team. They are winning because they really like and respect each other and their coaches and are having a lot of fun,” said Chris Heck, the Sixers chief sales and revenue officer.