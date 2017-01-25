Secret Service ‘Taking Quick And Appropriate Action’ After Agent Suggests She Won’t Take Bullet For Trump

WASHINGTON (CBS) — The Secret Service says it is “taking quick and appropriate action” after a senior agent suggested she would not take a bullet for President Donald Trump.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Kerry O’Grady wrote: “As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle to not violate the Hatch Act. So I keep quiet and skirt the median. To do otherwise can be a criminal offense for those in my position. Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides. But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be a disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her,” referring to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

O’Grady told the Washington Examiner her post was in reaction to comments Trump made caught on the “Access Hollywood” video where he was talking about groping women.

“As soon as I put it up, I thought it was not the sentiment that I needed to share because I care very deeply about the mission,” she told the Examiner.

The Secret Service told CBS News it is conducting an internal investigation over the agent’s post.

“The agency is taking quick and appropriate action … any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and swiftly investigated,” the Secret Service told CBS News.

CBS News reached out to O’Grady for comment, but have not heard back.