Montco Company Develops Tech To Relieve Virtual Reality (And Real-World) Motion Sickness

January 25, 2017 4:11 PM By Ian Bush
Filed Under: Ian Bush, KYW Newsradio, Motion Sickness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Motion sickness can be triggered by a rocky ride on a boat or in a car. But even the virtual world isn’t immune from nausea-inducing activity. A Montgomery County company is working to relieve your symptoms.

Gaming with a Virtual Reality headset can leave you feeling queasy.

“Your balance is off. You’re sensing no motion, but your vision is seeing movement,” said Jackie Simon, the chief medical officer at ReliefBand in Horsham. “That’s what’s causing the nausea and vomiting.”

It can be so unpleasant, some people return the goggles.

But Simon says strap Neurowave on your wrist…

“The Neurowave delivers a gentle pulse to median nerve,” Simon explained, “which is located at the P6 pressure point at the underside of your wrist.”

Those pulses — ‘neuromodulation’ — work to stop the sick-feeling signals that zoom along the nerve highways between the brain and stomach.

“Restoring the normal rhythm and relieving the nausea,” Simon said.

It’s not just for VR: Simon says the ReliefBand Neurowave is an FDA-cleared, drug-free way to treat symptoms in people who suffer ‘real world’ motion and morning sickness, and nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy and post-operative patients.

It’s expected out in the spring.

 

