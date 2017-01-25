Preventing School Violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It seems that violence in schools gets a great deal of attention in the media. Sadly, coverage draws attention. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is actually not as bad as we might think on a national level.

In the past few years, we have been making strides in an effort to cut down on violent events on an extreme level. A recent report of student homicides by CDC researchers and education experts showed a drop in killings that involved a single victim over a 15-year period.

We have also learned a lot. Evidence shows that violence prevention programs can help young people learn other ways to resolve conflict and express their feelings in a safer way. Schools and communities can get together to make these programs available, and they can prevent violence before it occurs.

A crucial step is to try and cut down on the availability of guns. Too many students are armed.

