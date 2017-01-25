Philly Soccer Show: Union Goalkeeper Andre Blake Kicks Off The Preseason

January 25, 2017 11:43 AM By Greg Orlandini
Filed Under: Greg Orlandini, KYW Philly Soccer Show, Philadelphia Union

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He was the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year last season, and he is the guest this week on the KYW Philly Soccer Show.

Union netminder Andre Blake talks with KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio as he and his teammates kick off the preseason.

Blake says the disappointment of the team’s early playoff exit against Toronto FC last season is giving the players the inspiration to work harder as this season gets started. Blake also talks about representing Jamaica this summer during the Gold Cup.

Greg and Mike also talk about some of the new faces in camp for the Union this season, including former US National Team defender Oguchi Onyewu.

