Oldest Living Roman Catholic Bishop In U.S. Dies At Age 97

January 25, 2017 7:20 PM By Mark Abrams
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Mark Abrams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The oldest living Roman Catholic bishop in the United States has died.

Bishop Martin Lohmuller, a retired auxiliary bishop of Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday at the age of 97 in St. Joseph’s Manor in Meadowbrook, Montgomery County following a long illness.

Bishop Lohmuller grew up in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

He was ordained to the priesthood in 1944 by Bishop Hugh Lamb.

Following his ordination, Lohmuller pursued doctoral studies at Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. and earned a degree in canon law.

Lohumuller was loaned to the Harrisburg Diocese in 1948 and remained there for 22 years.

He was instrumental in forming the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference and served on its executive board for 25 years.

Lohmuller returned to Philadelphia in 1970 when he was consecrated an auxiliary bishop by John Cardinal Krol. He helped oversee the planning and construction of the current archdiocesan pastoral center, home to central administration.

Lohmuller officially retired in 1994 at the age of 75, but administered the sacrament of Confirmation for another 10 years.

More from Mark Abrams
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia