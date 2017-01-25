Oldest Living Roman Catholic Bishop In U.S. Dies At Age 97

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The oldest living Roman Catholic bishop in the United States has died.

Bishop Martin Lohmuller, a retired auxiliary bishop of Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday at the age of 97 in St. Joseph’s Manor in Meadowbrook, Montgomery County following a long illness.

Bishop Lohmuller grew up in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

He was ordained to the priesthood in 1944 by Bishop Hugh Lamb.

Following his ordination, Lohmuller pursued doctoral studies at Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. and earned a degree in canon law.

Lohumuller was loaned to the Harrisburg Diocese in 1948 and remained there for 22 years.

He was instrumental in forming the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference and served on its executive board for 25 years.

Lohmuller returned to Philadelphia in 1970 when he was consecrated an auxiliary bishop by John Cardinal Krol. He helped oversee the planning and construction of the current archdiocesan pastoral center, home to central administration.

Lohmuller officially retired in 1994 at the age of 75, but administered the sacrament of Confirmation for another 10 years.