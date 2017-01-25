News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 25

BREAKINGMassive Sinkhole Opens Up in Cheltenham Twp. | Watch Eyewitness News Live |

January 25, 2017 6:37 AM By Chris Stigall
6:00 – Donald Trump Sticks to Voter-Fraud Claim

6:20 – Woman escorted off plane after confronting Donald Trump supporter

6:25 – ‘She’s Good at Bullshit!’: Anchor Slams Kellyanne Conway With Blurted Admission

6:35 – What’s Trending – The Oscars Are Less White This Year, But Both Hollywood And The Academy Are Still In TroubleM. NIGHT SHYAMALAN NIGHT AT PHILADELPHIA 76ERS GAMEWatch Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Scorch Trump’s Inauguration

6:50 – NJ shop that provided ‘Hidden Figures’ props applauds film’s Oscar nods

6:55 – ‘Cannibal’ prisoners boast of barbecuing HUMAN flesh in shocking video

7:00 – Chris spoke with Chris Warren, Vice President of Communications at the American Energy Alliance, regarding the Keystone Pipeline.

More from Chris Stigall
