New ‘Baby Box’ Program In New Jersey Aims To Reduce Infant Mortality

January 25, 2017 8:30 PM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Hadas Kuznits, KYW Newsradio, SIDS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new program starting Thursday in New Jersey aims to help reduce infant mortality rates. Those who complete a child safety survey will receive a free box of childcare items — and the box itself has a dual purpose.

Jennifer Cleary, CEO of The Baby Box Company explains her company is working with New Jersey officials to offer new parents a box of essential baby items. The durable cardboard box then doubles as a crib for the child’s first six months.

“We’re going to be partnering to actually ensure that every expecting mother has access to a free baby box,” Cleary said. “It’s something that we can provide for every infant under the age of 6 months; and if you’re familiar with SIDS incidents, 90% of cases actually happen in that time period.”

She says the baby box idea originated in Finland, where receiving a government-subsidized free baby box is a rite of passage for new parents.

“I visit with lots of families and I’ve noticed that regardless of where you fall on the socio-economic scale, everyone can use a hand,” Cleary said.

The main focus is teaching parents about infant safety. She says New Jersey families are only eligible for the box after completing an online safety survey.

“This is a wonderful engagement tool to get parents excited about learning about safe sleep,” Cleary said, “but also learning about their pre-existing local resources.”

Dr. Kathie McCans, who championed the grant to bring the baby box program to New Jersey, says even she learned new safety information.

“The box is wonderful and it’s adorable, but it’s the education; because we need to change care takers’ knowledge about what constitutes safe sleep.” McCans said. “And if I as a pediatrician didn’t know all that I should have known or could have known, than I can only imagine that others don’t necessarily have that knowledge, either.”

New Jersey parents interested in receiving a free baby box can sign up and complete a safety survey at babyboxuniversity.com

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia