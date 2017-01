WASHINGTON (CBS)—The Smithsonian National Zoo is celebrating the birth of their female gray seal pup.

The pup’s mother, 33-year-old Kara gave birth last Saturday.

The National Zoo say this pup is the third for Kara and 26-year-old father, Gunther.

Once the new pup is weaned, keepers will eventually join the Zoo’s adult gray seals and two harbor seals, Luke and Squeegee, on exhibit and public view in the spring.

As of January 24, the pup weighs a health 37 pounds.

