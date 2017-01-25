Mayor Kenney Not Ready To Lift Philadelphia’s Sanctuary City Status

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney says Philadelphia will remain a sanctuary city, at least for now.

He insists the Trump administration will not be able to immediately carry out a threat to pull federal dollars from cities who maintain protections for undocumented people.

A media swarm surrounded the mayor Wednesday after he welcomed officials from the Philadelphia Auto Show for their annual event in the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Kenney insisted the executive order Trump signed is only a first step.

“He has signed an order authorizing the secretary of Homeland Security to examine what can be removed, if anything, from cities. So, when we see what they’re recommending, or what they’re trying to do, we’ll respond to it. In the meantime, there’s nothing to respond to.”

The mayor says Congress would have to vote on any funding cuts. And, if it does, there are other avenues of appeal.

“We have our congressional folks, we have the courts, we have lots of protections. This is not a dictatorship. This is a democracy, as far as I know it is. And when will take avail of every opportunity we have to protect our citizens, to protect our people who are living in our city.”