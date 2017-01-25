Mason Shutout Leads Flyers Over Rangers, 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) – Steve Mason stopped 34 shots for his 31st career shutout and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek scored 2:36 apart in the third period for the Flyers, who had lost five straight to the Rangers.

Henrik Lundqvist finished with 24 saves for the Rangers, who ended a three-game winning streak.

The Flyers took the lead at 6:09 of the third, just 34 seconds after the Rangers’ Matt Puempel was sent off for tripping. Voracek fired a shot from the right slot that was stopped by Lundqvist, but Brayden Schenn jabbed at the puck, it went to Simmonds and he backhanded it in for his 20th.

Voracek doubled the lead with some help from the Rangers as he knocked the puck off Michael Grabner’s right skate, left skate and off the left goalpost and in for his 14th at 9:45.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)