Mary Tyler Moore To Be Remembered In CBS Special Hosted By Gayle King

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS This Morning’s Gayle King will be hosting a new one hour special on Thursday, January 26 to honor the life of the late Mary Tyler Moore.

The special, titled “Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around,” will honor the legacy of Moore and her influential career and will air 9:00 – 10:00 p.m., ET/PT on CBS.

The story of Moore’s career will be told through original reporting and a trip through CBS’ archives. Oprah Winfrey will also appear in the special. Other interviews will be conducted with newsmakers, admirers and others talking about Moore’s impact on their careers and on women’s portrayals in the media.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show aired on CBS from 1970-77 and forever changed television and how women are shown in the workplace. In addition to the Mary Tyler Moore Show, her CBS career also included The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Hour, Mary and New York News.

Moore died on Tuesday at the age of 80.