Mary Tyler Moore To Be Remembered In CBS Special Hosted By Gayle King

January 25, 2017 7:19 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS This Morning’s Gayle King will be hosting a new one hour special on Thursday, January 26 to honor the life of the late Mary Tyler Moore.

Celebrities Take To Twitter To Remember Mary Tyler Moore

The special, titled “Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around,” will honor the legacy of Moore and her influential career and will air 9:00 – 10:00 p.m., ET/PT on CBS.

The story of Moore’s career will be told through original reporting and a trip through CBS’ archives. Oprah Winfrey will also appear in the special. Other interviews will be conducted with newsmakers, admirers and others talking about Moore’s impact on their careers and on women’s portrayals in the media.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show aired on CBS from 1970-77 and forever changed television and how women are shown in the workplace. In addition to the Mary Tyler Moore Show, her CBS career also included The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Hour, Mary and New York News.

Mary Tyler Moore Through The Years

Moore died on Tuesday at the age of 80.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia