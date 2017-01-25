Police: Man, Woman Arrested For Assaulting NJ Transit Employees In Separate Incidents

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — On Wednesday, the New Jersey Transit Police Department announced the arrest of two people, who authorities say in separate cases, assaulted NJ Transit employees at work.

40-year-old Sakinah Brydie and 33-year-old Michael Grella were both charged with assault.

Police say that on January 20, Brydie boarded an NJ Transit bus in Newark and threw a hot cup of coffee on the bus driver’s face after exchanging words. She was arrested a short distance away from the scene. Brydie was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and failure to give a controlled dangerous substance to police.

A few days later, on January 23, police say Grella, of Linden N.J. was arrested for assaulting a train conductor.

Officials say he was riding a North Jersey Coast Lien train when he began arguing with the conductor. Before leaving the train, police say Grella shoved the conductor. He was charged with aggravated assault and hindering apprehension.

Authorities say that Grella had outstanding warrants from Linden and Essex County.

Brydie is facing up to five years in prison and $15,000 in fines and Grella faces up to 18 months in prison and $10,000 in fines.