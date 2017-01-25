New Law Aims To Bring End To Predatory Towing In Philadelphia

BREAKING: Mary Tyler Moore Dies At The Age Of 80 | Celebrities React | Mary Tyler Moore: Through The Years

January 25, 2017 4:21 PM By Ray Boyd
Filed Under: Jim Kenney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia is looking to put an end to predatory towing practices in the city. New legislation was signed into law on Tuesday and will go into effect on February 1.

Mayor Jim Kenney signed the bill into law. It will prohibit towing companies from hooking or towing any vehicle from a private lot or driveway until the vehicle is ticketed by a city law enforcement agency.

Mayor Kenney Not Ready To Lift Philadelphia’s Sanctuary City Status

“I’m hopeful this legislation will address predatory towing practices in Philadelphia,” Kenney said.

The city gathered law enforcement, towing operators and city property owners to work on a law and implementation that would work for all parties. The law outlines that not only will the Philadelphia Parking Authority have the authority to ticket vehicles. University police departments and SEPTA will be working with the PPA on ticketing.

“Comprehensive towing reform will help ensure that all Philadelphians are protected from predatory practices and that business on our city streets is conducted legally,” said Councilwoman Maria Quiñones Sánchez, the bill’s sponsor.

