NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Jersey Shore Working To Get Beaches Back To Normal Following Nor’easter

January 25, 2017 6:06 PM
Filed Under: Beach Erosion, Jersey Shore, Noreaster

VENTNOR, N.J. (CBS) — With the Nor’easter in the rearview mirror, communities along the Jersey Shore are getting a better look at the beach erosion left behind by the storm.

In some communities, towering cliffs of sand have taken over the beach, as shore towns are already working to get the beaches back to normal.

CBS 3’s Cleve Bryan reports many shore towns had to close off some of their dune access points.

What were round mounds are now collapsing cliffs after Ventnor’s dune system took a hit this week from the storm.

“You can see that we had about 5 or 6 feet of that elevation cut out by the recent storm,” said Ventnor City Commissioner Lance Landgraf. “It’s not a huge damage to our dune system, but the system did its job.”

From North Wildwood where the drop-off is taller than a basketball rim, to Ortley Beach where beach walkways now look like skyways, storm surge and forceful wave action caused widespread beach erosion at the Jersey Shore.

Bulldozers were busy during low tide in Atlantic City. The beach in front of the former Revel went from bad to worse and near the Steel Pier, the handicap ramp almost fell over.

“We probably had half of what we had from Jonas there and if you look at all the dunes they were just all carved out and scaled even more deep into the dune system,” said Angelo DeMaio, director of emergency management for Atlantic City.

The good news for Atlantic City and Ventnor is that a nearly $70 million beach replenishment project that goes from A.C. all the way to Longport is funded and expected to start within months.

Officials say they don’t know when the beach replenishment will begin, but when it’s done, there will be 13- to 15-foot high dunes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia