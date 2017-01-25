BREAKINGMassive Sinkhole Opens Up in Cheltenham Twp. | Watch Eyewitness News Live |

Gunman Opens Fire On Man, Steals Car In Philly

January 25, 2017 6:50 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A man is in stable condition after being shot and carjacked in South West Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old victim tells police he pulled up to his girlfriend’s home in the 1800 block of South 56th Street.

When he got out of his car, police say a man shot him in the leg and stole his silver 2007 Pontiac G6.

“Based on ballistic evidence we know that at least seven shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon, said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “We found 7 spent shell casings. Some on the sidewalk, some on the street. We found two parked unattended vehicles struck by gunfire.”

The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department.

