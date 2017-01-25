Fran Dunphy: ‘We Have To Put It All Together’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Temple Owls will look to turn things around in American Athletic Conference action on Wednesday night as they welcome the Memphis Tigers to the Liacouras Center.

Temple is 10-10 on the season, but the Owls are just 1-6 in the conference having lost their last three games. Last time out they fell on the road at #23 Cincinnati, 81-74 on Wednesday.

“We’ve been playing some pretty good basketball teams,” Temple head coach Fran Dunphy tells KYW Newsradio. “We’ve had our moments during these games of pretty good play at both ends of the court. Now we have to put it all together. Our defense has to be even better, our decision making on offense has to be even better. We have to make some shots when we do get them because we’ve played some pretty good defensive teams as well.”

Listen to the entire interview with Temple’s Fran Dunphy:

Temple has gotten some impressive work as of late from sophomore guard Shizz Alston Jr. He has scored a career high 25 points in each of the last two games, shooting 54% in the process.

Memphis, coached by Tubby Smith, comes to town 15-5. The Tigers are 5-2 in the American Athletic Conference.

“They’ve been playing well,” Dunphy says. “They’ve played a number of close games and found a way to pull them out at the end.”

The Tigers are being led by sophomore forward Dedric Lawson who is averaging a double-double this season, 19.8 ppg and 10.2 rpg.

“He’s an outstanding scorer,” Dunphy says. “His assist-to-turnovers are good as a forward, he’s a good rebounder. His pace to his game is outstanding. For a big guy, he has just great pace to his game, never gets hurried.”

Temple and Memphis split two meetings last season.

Tonight’s game gets underway at 6:00pm.